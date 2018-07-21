Acevedo was recalled from Double-A Trenton on Saturday.

Acevedo was sporting a 2.84 ERA and 1.14 WHIP with a 40:18 K:BB across 50.2 innings with the Thunder this season. Though he started eight of those 11 appearances, he's expected to serve out of the Yankees bullpen, as manager Aaron Boone stated that Luis Cessa would be called up to take Domingo German's spot in the rotation after the latter was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following Friday's loss to the Mets, per Brendan Kuty of NJ.com. Look for Acevedo to be utilized out of low-leverage situations during his first cup of coffee in the majors.

