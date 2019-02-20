Acevedo (biceps) tossed live batting practice Tuesday, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.

Acevedo's participation is this level of activity in the early stages of spring training suggests he's back to full strength after a biceps strain caused him to finish the previous campaign on the 7-day disabled list at Double-A Trenton. The 24-year-old should thus be available when the Yankees begin their Grapefruit League schedule Saturday versus the Red Sox. Acevedo could be headed back to Double-A once camp ends after his health woes limited him to 69.1 total innings in 2018.

