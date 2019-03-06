Yankees' Domingo Acevedo: Optioned to Double-A
Acevedo was optioned to Double-A Trenton on Wednesday.
Acevedo had been in big-league camp but wasn't considered a candidate for an Opening Day roster spot. He could make his debut at some point this season, though, as he's on the 40-man roster and recorded a 2.92 ERA in 64.2 innings for Trenton last season.
