Yankees' Domingo Acevedo: Optioned to minors
The Yankees optioned Acevedo to Double-A Trenton on Saturday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Manager Aaron Boone finalized the Yankees' Opening Day rotation Saturday in naming Jordan Montgomery as the team's No. 5 starter, but Acevedo was never viewed as a serious candidate for that role. Acevedo was always expected to report back to Trenton to begin the upcoming campaign after supplying a 2.38 ERA and 1.04 WHIP in 79.1 innings at the Double-A level in 2017. If he continues to perform well in his first handful of starts with Trenton this season, Acevedo could move up to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
More News
-
Yankees' Domingo Acevedo: Added to 40-man roster•
-
Yankees' Domingo Acevedo: Back at Double-A•
-
Yankees' Domingo Acevedo: Jumps up to Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Domingo Acevedo: Dominating at Double-A following promotion•
-
Yankees' Domingo Acevedo: Mowing down FSL hitters•
-
Yankees' Domingo Acevedo: Throwing gas•
-
Top fantasy baseball breakouts: Go Gio
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Updated upside
Since first publishing his sleepers in January, Scott White has uncovered some new players...
-
Breakouts 2.0: New value version
Upside is the name of the game, and these players are dripping with it. Our Scott White adds...
-
Busts 2.0: Let's get real
You want to know which players our Scott White is avoiding? You'll find them here, including...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
AL-Only Rotisserie mock draft
Heath Cummings talks about going reliever-heavy in league-specific Rotisserie leagues.