The Yankees optioned Acevedo to Double-A Trenton on Saturday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Manager Aaron Boone finalized the Yankees' Opening Day rotation Saturday in naming Jordan Montgomery as the team's No. 5 starter, but Acevedo was never viewed as a serious candidate for that role. Acevedo was always expected to report back to Trenton to begin the upcoming campaign after supplying a 2.38 ERA and 1.04 WHIP in 79.1 innings at the Double-A level in 2017. If he continues to perform well in his first handful of starts with Trenton this season, Acevedo could move up to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.