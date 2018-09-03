Yankees' Domingo Acevedo: Out with biceps strain
Acevedo was placed on the 7-day disabled list for Double-A Trenton with a biceps strain, Greg Johnson of The Trentonian reports.
Acevedo hits the DL for the third time this season. Between innings, the 24-year-old has posted an excellent 2.92 ERA in 64.2 innings at the Double-A level.
