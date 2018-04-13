Acevedo (finger) was added to the 7-day disabled list Friday, Matt Kardos of MLB.com reports.

Acevedo was off to a strong start to the year, allowing only five hits and three runs in 10 innings of action. He has an 8:7 K/BB, and he threw 57 strikes compared to just 29 balls in his last outing against the Vlad Guerrero and Bo Bichette led Fisher Cats. If the 23-year-old continues to pound the strike zone once back from injury, a promotion to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre could be on the horizon.