Acevedo (undisclosed) was placed on the minor-league injured list Thursday, Conor Foley of The Times-Tribune reports.

It's unclear when Acevedo picked up the injury or how long it will keep him sidelined at this point. Prior to landing on the shelf, the right-hander compiled a 5.40 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 21:4 K:BB across 16.2 innings with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.