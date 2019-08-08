Yankees' Domingo Acevedo: Placed on minor-league IL
Acevedo (undisclosed) was placed on the minor-league injured list Thursday, Conor Foley of The Times-Tribune reports.
It's unclear when Acevedo picked up the injury or how long it will keep him sidelined at this point. Prior to landing on the shelf, the right-hander compiled a 5.40 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 21:4 K:BB across 16.2 innings with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
More News
-
Yankees' Domingo Acevedo: Sent to Double-A•
-
Yankees' Domingo Acevedo: No limitations in spring•
-
Yankees' Domingo Acevedo: Out with biceps strain•
-
Yankees' Domingo Acevedo: Shifts to 7-day DL•
-
Yankees' Domingo Acevedo: Suffers potentially serious injury•
-
Yankees' Domingo Acevedo: Quick return to Double-A•
