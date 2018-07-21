Acevedo was optioned to Double-A Trenton following Saturday's win over the Mets.

Acevedo was promoted from Double-A prior to Saturday's game but did not enter the contest, making his first stint in the majors an uneventful one. The 24-year-old should return to his starting role with Trenton, where he has a 2.84 ERA and 1.13 WHIP over 50.2 innings this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories