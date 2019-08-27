Acevedo re-signed Tuesday with the Yankees on a minor-league contract, Andersen Pickard of MLBDailyDish.com reports.

The Yankees released Acevedo on Friday, but the decision to bring him back just four days later suggests he may have only been cut loose to provide the organization's Triple-A affiliate in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with some temporary roster flexibility. The 25-year-old was a heralded prospect a few seasons ago, but his long-term outlook is no longer quite as promising after he transitioned to a full-time relief role this spring.

