Acevedo was placed on the 7-day disabled list Sunday at Double-A Trenton with upper-arm soreness, Greg Johnson of The Trentonian reports.

Acevedo appeared to have sustained a serious injury when he exited his start Saturday in considerable pain, but initial scans apparently cleared him of any structural damage to his right arm. The Yankees have yet to establish a timetable for Acevedo's return to the mound. The 24-year-old has submitted a 3.06 ERA and 50:19 K:BB across 61.2 innings with Trenton this season.