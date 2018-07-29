Yankees' Domingo Acevedo: Suffers potentially serious injury
Acevedo departed from his start Saturday for Double-A Trenton with an apparently serious arm injury, Greg Johnson of The Trentonian reports.
He departed his start in the top of the fifth inning after grimacing following a pitch. While it's unclear what the exact nature of the injury is, Johnson said it did not look good.
