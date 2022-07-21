German (shoulder) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list to start Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Astros.

The 29-year-old had shoulder issues surface during the offseason and landed on the 60-day IL in mid-March, but he's now poised to make his 2022 debut for New York. German appeared in five games during his rehab assignment, and he last pitched July 15 for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and fired six scoreless innings. He threw 65 pitches during that outing, so he should face some workload limitations in his first couple big-league starts of the year. German will fill the rotation spot of Luis Severino, who was placed on the IL with a low-grade lat strain just before the All-Star break.