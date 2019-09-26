Play

German's period of administrative leave was extended through the end of the World Series by MLB and the MLBPA on Wednesday.

German had already been ruled out through the postseason by the Yankees, so Wednesday's announcement merely makes his restriction official. His status for 2020 remains up in the air as the league investigates the incident that led to German's alleged violation of the Joint MLB-MLBPA Domestic Violence Policy.

