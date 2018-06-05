German (0-4) allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks across 6.2 innings while taking the loss Monday against the Tigers. He struck out three.

German gave up some hard contact on the day and was scored upon in three different innings, including a pair of runs on three hits in the fourth. He was a bit unlucky as the bullpen allowed an inherited runner to score in the seventh, but he was still outdueled by Mike Fiers on the night. German burst onto the scene with a terrific outing roughly a month ago, but he's allowed 19 earned runs across 21 innings over four starts since then. His grasp on a rotation spot could be slipping, but he'll have another chance to right the ship this weekend against the Mets.