German gave up three earned runs on three hits and a walk while striking out five over five innings in a 7-5 victory over the Red Sox on Saturday. He did not factor into the decision.

The Red Sox got to German with a pair of home runs in the second inning off the bats of Triston Casas and Reese McGuire. German has bounced between the starting rotation and the bullpen recently, and only threw 66 pitches in this contest. It was his first start since September 9 against the Twins. The 30-year-old right-hander has been fairly effective in both roles for the Yankees, despite being sidelined with a shoulder injury earlier in the season. German and has a respectable 3.30 ERA and 1.12 WHIP in 62.2 innings pitched and his next expected start tentatively lines him up against the Orioles.