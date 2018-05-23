German (0-2) gave up six runs on four hits in Tuesday's loss to the Rangers, recording six strikeouts and three walks in 3.2 innings.

German gave up a three-run homer to Jurickson Profar in the first, and then allowed two more runs in the second through a series of walks, hit batters and wild pitches. German threw three wild pitches on the night, and was at 85 pitches (50 for strikes) when he was taken out in the fourth. After throwing six hitless innings in his first start of the season on May 6, the young righty has allowed six runs in each of his last two starts. His next start will be against the Astros at home.