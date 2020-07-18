German (suspension) announced Friday that he has left baseball, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
German was ineligible to take part in the shortened 2020 season with 63 games left on his suspension, but his update posted Friday on his personal Instagram page signals that he may not return to MLB once his suspension is over. The 27-year-old has posted a 4.52 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 273:81 K:BB over 55 appearances (38 starts) in three seasons with the Yankees.
