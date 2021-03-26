German appears to be lined up as the Yankees' fifth starter after Deivi Garcia was optioned Friday, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.

German significantly outperformed Garcia this spring, making the Yankees' decision seemingly a fairly easy one. Garcia struck out 14 batters in 14 innings, but also walked eight and allowed seven runs (six earned). Meanwhile, German tossed nine scoreless innings, striking out 13 while walking just one. He showed what he was capable of in 2019, backing up a respectable 4.03 ERA with a 25.8 percent strikeout rate and 6.6 percent walk rate, though exactly how much he'll resemble that pitcher this year after missing last year while suspended for domestic violence remains to be seen.