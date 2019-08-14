German is approaching an undetermined innings limit, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Though the number of innings German will be allowed to pitch has yet to be announced, general manager Brian Cashman has acknowledged that such a limit exists. Including Tuesday's victory over Baltimore -- his league-leading 16th of the season -- German has now tossed 120 innings this year (116 in the majors and four in the minors). His career-high as a pro is 123.1 innings, set in 2014 while with the Marlins organization.

