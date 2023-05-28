The Yankees reinstated German (suspension) from the restricted list Sunday.

New York cleared a spot on the 26-man active roster for German by optioning right-hander Randy Vasquez to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following Saturday's 3-2 win over the Padres in 10 innings. Now that he's completed his 10-game suspension, German is slated to move back into the rotation Monday to start the Yankees' series opener in Seattle.

