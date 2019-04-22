Yankees' Domingo German: Bumped a day
German will have his next start moved to Wednesday against the Angels, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.
German was originally slated to start Tuesday, but manager Aaron Boone wanted to give his starters an extra day of rest. As such, the Yankees have called up Jonathan Loaisiga from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for a Tuesday spot start, bumping German to Wednesday. German has a 2.37 ERA and a 0.84 WHIP to go along with 23 strikeouts in 19 innings so far this season.
