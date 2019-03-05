Manager Aaron Boone said German is a candidate to fill in for the injured Luis Severino (shoulder), Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

With Severino expected to miss the start of the season due to shoulder inflammation, German and Jonathan Loaisiga are the leading candidates to temporarily take his spot in the rotation. The right-hander started 14 games for New York in 2018, compiling a 6.19 ERA and 79:26 K:BB across 68.1 innings. He fared much better in a relief role last season (3.12 ERA and 11.9 K/9 in 17.1 innings) and could return to the bullpen if he doesn't secure the team's vacant rotation spot in camp.