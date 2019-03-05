Yankees' Domingo German: Candidate for rotation
Manager Aaron Boone said German is a candidate to fill in for the injured Luis Severino (shoulder), Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
With Severino expected to miss the start of the season due to shoulder inflammation, German and Jonathan Loaisiga are the leading candidates to temporarily take his spot in the rotation. The right-hander started 14 games for New York in 2018, compiling a 6.19 ERA and 79:26 K:BB across 68.1 innings. He fared much better in a relief role last season (3.12 ERA and 11.9 K/9 in 17.1 innings) and could return to the bullpen if he doesn't secure the team's vacant rotation spot in camp.
More News
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Could see starting opportunities•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Competing for bullpen gig•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Starts vs. Boston on Saturday•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Officially added to roster•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Returns to Yankees•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Rehabbing at High-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12-Team Roto mock draft
Heath Cummings looked for balance and upside in this week's Rotisserie mock draft.
-
Hitters rue for regression
Heath Cummings has seven hitters due for regression, but not all of it is negative.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
NL-only Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your knowledge of the player pool like a league-specific auction. Our Scott...
-
Fantasy Baseball draft guide, rankings
SportsLine's team of experts and advanced computer model just revealed their 2019 draft ki...
-
Strategies for NL-only leagues
There are consequences to cutting the player pool in half. Scott White examines them for the...