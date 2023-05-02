German did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing one run on two hits and one walk over 8.1 innings during a 3-2 loss to the Guardians. He struck out six.

After a one-out single by Amed Rosario in the first, German retired 11 straight batters before walking Josh Bell to begin the fifth. Following the walk, the right-hander got back on track and recorded 13 straight outs before Steven Kwan singled with one out in the ninth. German, who had thrown 88 pitches (65 strikes), was pulled following the base hit, but Clay Holmes couldn't maintain the shutout and ultimately surrendered the game-tying hit to Josh Naylor. It was the first time this season German took a game into the ninth and fifth time he's recorded at least six strikeouts. His 4.46 ERA still needs work, but his 0.90 WHIP and 39:10 K:BB through 34.1 innings suggests he's on the right track and may have been a victim of some bad luck to start the campaign. German will look to build of his dominating performance during his next start, which is tentatively scheduled for a four-game set versus Tampa Bay.