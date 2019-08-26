Yankees' Domingo German: Collects 17th victory
German (17-3) held the Dodgers to one run on five hits in six innings to take the win Sunday. He struck out five and walked two.
German served up a home run to Joc Pederson on his first pitch of the game but kept Los Angeles at bay thereafter, scattering three doubles and a single while holding the Dodgers hitless with runners in scoring position. He leads the majors with 17 wins and has yet to tally more than one loss in any month this season. The 27-year-old will carry a 4.03 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 136:30 K:BB across 127.1 innings into a home matchup with Oakland on Saturday.
More News
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Takes third loss of season•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Not expected to have innings capped•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Won't get two-start week•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Approaching innings limit•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Wins 16th game•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Picks up 15th win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...