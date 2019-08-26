German (17-3) held the Dodgers to one run on five hits in six innings to take the win Sunday. He struck out five and walked two.

German served up a home run to Joc Pederson on his first pitch of the game but kept Los Angeles at bay thereafter, scattering three doubles and a single while holding the Dodgers hitless with runners in scoring position. He leads the majors with 17 wins and has yet to tally more than one loss in any month this season. The 27-year-old will carry a 4.03 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 136:30 K:BB across 127.1 innings into a home matchup with Oakland on Saturday.