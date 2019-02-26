Yankees' Domingo German: Competing for bullpen gig
German is viewed as a candidate to fill what will likely be one of two openings in the Yankees bullpen heading into the regular season, George King of the New York Post reports.
The Yankees aren't pulling the plug on German as a starter, but there's no room for him in the rotation at present with Luis Severino, James Paxton, Masahiro Tanaka, J.A. Happ and CC Sabathia all healthy and assured spots. The 26-year-old opened his spring on an impressive note Monday in an exhibition versus the Blue Jays, tossing two scoreless frames in relief. If he fails to win a bullpen gig with New York this spring, German will likely continue his development as a starter as a member of the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre rotation.
More News
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Starts vs. Boston on Saturday•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Officially added to roster•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Returns to Yankees•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Rehabbing at High-A•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Diagnosed with nerve issue in elbow•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Exits with biceps tendinitis•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, 2019 rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring Notes: Buxton goes bonkers
Does Byron Buxton's blistering start mean anything? Is Nomar Mazara capable of more homers?...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball pitching prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Spring Notes: Yankees 1B battle heats up
From Clayton Kershaw's health to Madison Bumgarner's bad outing to Jung Ho Kang's two homer...
-
Fantasy baseball 2019 rankings, busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts