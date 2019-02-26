German is viewed as a candidate to fill what will likely be one of two openings in the Yankees bullpen heading into the regular season, George King of the New York Post reports.

The Yankees aren't pulling the plug on German as a starter, but there's no room for him in the rotation at present with Luis Severino, James Paxton, Masahiro Tanaka, J.A. Happ and CC Sabathia all healthy and assured spots. The 26-year-old opened his spring on an impressive note Monday in an exhibition versus the Blue Jays, tossing two scoreless frames in relief. If he fails to win a bullpen gig with New York this spring, German will likely continue his development as a starter as a member of the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre rotation.