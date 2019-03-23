Yankees' Domingo German: Confirmed for rotation spot
German will open the season as the Yankees' fourth starter, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
CC Sabathia (knee, chest) isn't expected to miss too much time and will bump German back one spot when he returns, but German's starting role should be relatively safe until Luis Severino (shoulder) gets back on the mound in May. Gio Gonzalez, Jonathan Loaisiga and Luis Cessa loom should German fail to impress in his first few starts.
More News
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Likely to open in rotation•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Candidate for rotation•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Could see starting opportunities•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Competing for bullpen gig•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Starts vs. Boston on Saturday•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Officially added to roster•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers 2.0
These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...
-
Gennett injury proves costly
With no sign of Nick Senzel, Scooter Gennett's injury leaves Fantasy players without much to...
-
Who does Scott White keep drafting?
Sometimes sleeper and breakout picks are just too trendy, forcing our Scott White to find new...
-
Second Base Tiers 3.0
Second base is probably the weakest infield position, but it offers some intriguing depth in...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, best picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball: Sleepers and rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...