German took the no-decision in Sunday's 6-5 loss to Boston, pitching 5.2 innings and allowing one run on three hits and two walks with three strikeouts.

Despite not missing many bats with only three strikeouts, German held a capable Boston offense in check aside from an Alex Verdugo solo home run. The righty has now allowed three runs or less in all 10 of his starts and sports a solid 3.12 ERA and 1.02 WHIP.