German could pitch in relief of CC Sabathia on Wednesday or could start later in the week, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

German had been shifted to a long-relief role to preserve his arm as the Yankees look to manage his workload heading into the playoffs. It's possible the Yankees are waiting to see how long Sabathia is able to last. J.A. Happ's status is also up in the air as he deals with biceps tendinitis.