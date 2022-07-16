Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Friday that German (shoulder) could fill the rotation spot of Luis Severino (lat) after the All-Star break, Max Goodman of SI.com reports.

German made his final rehab appearance with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday, pitching six scoreless innings and allowing three hits and one walk while striking out one. He threw 65 pitches in the outing, so he's at least within range of a starter's workload. German will likely be on a pitch count for a start or two if he does move into the big-league rotation, and it's not yet clear how long Severino will be out, so expectations should be tempered in terms of German's second-half outlook in fantasy.