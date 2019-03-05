German could be needed in the Yankees' rotation if Luis Severino's shoulder injury turns out to be a significant one.

German was expected to be competing for a bullpen job, but he started 14 games for the Yankees last season and could be called on again. Of the Yankees' in-house options, Jonathan Loaisiga and Luis Cessa appear to be German's primary competition, though Dallas Keuchel and Gio Gonzalez remain options on the free agent market.