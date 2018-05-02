Yankees' Domingo German: Could start Sunday
German could start Sunday's game against the Indians if Jordan Montgomery (elbow) is placed on the disabled list, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Jordan Montgomery exited Tuesday's game against the Astros after one inning with left elbow tightness. German came on in relief and tossed four shutout innings, allowing four hits and a walk while striking out four. After the game, manager Aaron Boone announced that German would be the most likely candidate to fill Montgomery's spot in the rotation if his injury requires a trip to the disabled list. Montgomery is scheduled to undergo further testing on his elbow Wednesday.
