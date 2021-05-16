German (3-2) picked up the win in Saturday's 8-2 victory over the Orioles, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over six innings while striking out six.

The Yankees handed him a 3-0 lead before he even set foot on the mound in Baltimore, and German kept the O's off the board until his final inning of work. The right-hander fired 53 of 80 pitches for strikes in his second straight quality start and fourth of the year, and he'll take a 3.62 ERA and 37:8 K:BB through 37.1 innings into his next outing.