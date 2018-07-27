Yankees' Domingo German: Diagnosed with nerve issue in elbow
German was diagnosed with ulnaritis in his elbow and will be shut down from throwing for 10 days, Conor Foley of The Scranton Times-Tribune reports.
Though general manager Brian Cashman previously said German was dealing with biceps tendinitis, further examination found a nerve issue in the elbow to be the culprit. Following the 10-day period in which German is shut down from all throwing activities, he will be reevaluated and could resume a throwing progression.
