German's injury was diagnosed as right shoulder impingement syndrome Friday.
Reports of shoulder issues popped up at the start of the week, but German hit the 60-day injured list Thursday before a specific diagnosis has emerged. He now has that diagnosis, though a precise timeline for his return is not yet clear.
More News
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Placed on 60-day injured list•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Dealing with shoulder issues•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Reaches deal with Yankees•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Struggles in return to mound Friday•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Back from IL•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Return likely imminent•