German (4-2) picked up the win Thursday after holding the Rangers scoreless across seven innings. He allowed six hits and no walks while striking out five.

German turned in a lights out performance, blanking his opponent for the second time this season while stretching out for a season-long tying seven innings of work. The 28-year-old took advantage of solid command as he did not issue any free passes for the first time this year. German has now posted quality starts in five of his last six outings, going 4-0 over that span. On the season, the right-hander is pitching to the tune of a 3.05 ERA and 1.11 WHIP. He's slated to take the mound again at home Wednesday against Toronto.