Yankees' Domingo German: Dominates with curveball
German (11-2) tossed six scoreless innings Friday against the Blue Jays, striking out seven and walking none while giving up just three hits. He picked up the win.
He induced 13 swings and misses on his curveball alone in this outing, which is tied for the second-most by a Yankees hurler since 2008 (the pitch-tracking era), per Sarah Langs of MLB.com. German's hook may not have this national reputation yet, but it is one of the game's best breaking balls. He hit a bit of a rough patch in four starts from May 21 through June 7 (7.32 ERA, 1.53 WHIP), but has been mostly excellent this season. German will have a more challenging matchup Wednesday against the Rays.
