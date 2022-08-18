German did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk over 4.2 innings against the Rays. He struck out six.

German surrendered three doubles, two of which came off the bat of third baseman Yandy Diaz accounting for all three runs allowed. The righty has allowed five or more hits in five of his six starts during 2022 but has not allowed a home run in three straight starts. Prior to this outing, the had allowed two runs or fewer in four straight appearances.