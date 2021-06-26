German (4-5) took the loss Friday, giving up four runs (three earned) on five hits and a walk in a 5-3 loss to the Red Sox. He struck out three.

The right-hander tossed 72 pitches (46 strikes) before getting the hook with the Yankees in a 4-3 hole, and they weren't able to find an equalizer. German has failed to complete five innings in three straight starts and hasn't lasted six frames in six straight, going 0-3 with a 6.28 ERA and 24:8 K:BB through 28.2 IP over that stretch.