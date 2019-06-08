German (9-2) took the loss Friday, giving up four runs on six hits and a walk over six innings while striking out six as the Yankees fell 5-2 to Cleveland.

For the third time in his last six starts, German served up multiple homers, and his 2.8 HR/9 over that stretch has led to a 5.68 ERA -- a far cry from the 0.5 and 2.35 marks he posted over his first seven outings. The right-hander will try to turn things around Thursday when he faces the White Sox on the road.