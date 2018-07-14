German (2-5) took the loss Friday, giving up six runs on five hits and four walks over four-plus innings while striking out six as the Yankees fell 6-5 to Cleveland.

The right-hander threw only 52 of 91 pitches for strikes as he walked multiple batters for the third straight start. German continues to mix solid outings with poor ones, saddling him with a 5.49 ERA heading into the All-Star break.