German (8-1) allowed one earned run on six hits and a walk while striking out eight across seven innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Orioles.

German took advantage of a positive matchup against the Orioles, allowing only one run on a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning. He worked efficiently, needing only 85 pitches to record 21 outs while also displaying strong control as 64 of his offerings found the zone. German appears to be in the midst of a breakout campaign, racking up a 2.50 ERA and 0.95 WHIP across 50.1 innings. He'll look to maintain the strong results in his next start, currently scheduled for Monday at Baltimore.