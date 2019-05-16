Yankees' Domingo German: Earns eighth win
German (8-1) allowed one earned run on six hits and a walk while striking out eight across seven innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Orioles.
German took advantage of a positive matchup against the Orioles, allowing only one run on a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning. He worked efficiently, needing only 85 pitches to record 21 outs while also displaying strong control as 64 of his offerings found the zone. German appears to be in the midst of a breakout campaign, racking up a 2.50 ERA and 0.95 WHIP across 50.1 innings. He'll look to maintain the strong results in his next start, currently scheduled for Monday at Baltimore.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Ramirez, prospect talk
How worried should you be about Jose Ramirez? That's one of many topics on Wednesday's Fantasy...
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
How does Kris Bryant's move up the rankings impact his trade value? What about Hyun-Jin Ryu's...
-
Call-up Riley brings big power
Austin Riley is the latest big-time prospect call-up, and Scott White thinks the impact could...
-
Prospects: Ranking Hiura, Lopez, Mercado
With three interesting prospects getting the call in recent days, Chris Towers breaks down...
-
FBT Podcast: Worryometer Tuesday
We break out the Worryometer for Aaron Nola and Shane Bieber, rate breakouts, news and notes...