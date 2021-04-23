German (1-2) allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits and one walk while striking out six across six innings to earn the win Thursday against Cleveland.

German appeared to be in for a short outing, as he allowed four hits and all three runs in his first inning of work. However, he bounced back to keep the Yankees in the game long enough to earn his first win of the season. German was demoted to the alternate site earlier in the season, but he figures to remain in the rotation now that the team is faced with a heavier schedule.