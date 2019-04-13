German (3-0) struck out four in a 4-0 win over the White Sox on Saturday, giving up no hits and no walks over two innings of work.

German was being skipped in the rotation and was therefore available out of the bullpen today. His ERA sits at 1.38 and his WHIP is 0.77 for the season with a 14:7 K:BB over 13 innings, and the 26-year-old will slot back into the rotation Thursday at home against the Royals.