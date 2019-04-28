German (5-1) yielded four runs on five hits and a walk in six innings Sunday, earning a win over San Francisco. He struck out four batters.

German cruised through five innings of scoreless work, allowing just one hit in the process. Things got ugly in the sixth, as he coughed up four hits and a walk, letting four runs cross home. Fortunately, his offense provided enough to give him his fourth win of the young season. The 26-year-old will carry a 2.56 ERA into his next start against the Twins on Saturday.