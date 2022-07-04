German (shoulder) tossed four innings in a rehab start with Double-A Somerset on Sunday, allowing one run on two hits while striking out three.

German didn't walk any batters and threw 39 of 49 pitches for strikes in his third rehab outing. He has compiled a 0.87 ERA and 0.48 WHIP along with a 6:0 K:BB across 10.1 innings in his trio of minor-league appearances thus far. It's unclear how many more rehab outings he'll make or what role he'll take when he returns to the big-league club.