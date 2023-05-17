German was ejected from Tuesday's game against the Yankees after he was found to have a foreign substance on his hand, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports. He allowed no runs over three innings with two strikeouts before the ejection.

German will be facing a 10-game suspension -- pending appeal -- after being removed from the game before the start of the fourth inning. Ian Hamilton has taken over for German on the mound. This is not the first time that there's been controversy involving German and substances, as the right-hander was checked twice in a start against the Twins in the middle of April. Assuming the suspension is upheld, the Yankees will need to make a change to their rotation over the weekend.