German (arm) threw five scoreless innings out of the bullpen in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Rays. He gave up two hits and two walks and struck out four in a no-decision.

German was originally scheduled to start Monday, only for the Yankees to scratch him hours before the contest after manager Aaron Boone said the right-hander experienced discomfort in his armpit area Sunday. The Yankees planned to have him visit a doctor shortly before the game, and German was apparently given the green light to work out of the bullpen after starter Jhony Brito was lifted after giving up five runs in four innings. Based on how he fared in relief Monday, German looks to be fully healthy, so he should be ready to return to a traditional starting role when his next turn in the rotation comes up this weekend versus the Astros.