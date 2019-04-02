German (1-0) picked up the win Monday, allowing one unearned run on one hit and five walks over five innings while striking out seven in a 3-1 victory over the Tigers.

The right-hander was overpowering when he was able to get the ball over the plate, generating 16 swinging strikes, but German threw only 44 total strikes among his 79 pitches and also uncorked a wild pitch. That was still good enough to earn his first big-league win since last June, however. The 26-year-old is set to make his next start Sunday in Baltimore.