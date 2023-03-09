German is expected to be part of the Yankees' Opening Day rotation following the injury to Carlos Rodon (forearm), Erik Boland of Newsdayreports.

German was almost surely already ticketed for the rotation once Frankie Montas (shoulder) went down, but the Rodon injury cinches it. He'll likely be joined by Clarke Schmidt. German held a 3.61 ERA over 15 appearances -- 14 starts -- for the Yankees last season, although that came with just 58 strikeouts over 72.1 innings. He's more of a streaming option for standard-sized fantasy leagues.