German is slated to start one of the Yankees' four games in their upcoming series against Cleveland, Randy Miller of NJ Advance Media reports.

German made two starts earlier this season for New York, allowing seven runs across a combined seven innings and posting a 7:2 K:BB. He was then sent to the team's alternate training site and impressed in a Triple-A exhibition contest Saturday, allowing one unearned run on two hits across five frames. Manager Aaron Boone indicated that German will be brought back onto the active roster to face Cleveland sometime between Thursday and Sunday, though he did not specify an exact date. That decision may come down to whether the team will opt to give Gerrit Cole and/or Jordan Montgomery an extra day of rest.